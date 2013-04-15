版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup CEO: economic growth around world 'remains volatile'

April 15 Citigroup Inc : * CEO: economic growth around world 'remains volatile' * CEO expects markets to 'remain volatile' * CEO Michael Corbat and company CFO john gerspach take analysts' questions * CEO: will build capital this year before buying assets * CEO aims to end year with more than 10 percent Basel III tier 1 common ratio * CEO: April trading volumes lower than at start of first quarter * Corbat: trading volumes are 'decent' but down from start of the year due to

Cyprus turmoil
