2013年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Citigroup CEO: No 'quick' resolution of 'Holdings' portfolio

April 24 Citigroup Inc : * CEO Mike Corbat sees no 'quick' and 'sensible' resolution of remaining 'Holdings'

portfolio * CEO speaking at company annual meeting in New York * CEO: 'Holdings' portfolio of assets being shed comprise outsized 23 percent

of risk-weighted assets under Basel III
