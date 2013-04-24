版本:
2013年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Citigroup Chairman: 'major work' done in shedding assets

April 24 Citigroup Inc : * Chairman: Board confident strategy will yield returns higher than cost of

capital * Chairman Mike O'Neill: 'the major work has been done' in shedding assets * Chairman: Company still likely to make 'mid-course corrections' in strategy * Officials respond to questions at annual meeting about breaking up the

company * Chairman on relationship with new CEO Mike Corbat: 'I work closely with

mike...I am not intrusive, but I am interested' * CEO Corbat on risk of having a rogue trader: 'The way we run our institution

is different from JPMorgan'
