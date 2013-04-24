BRIEF-Citigroup Chairman: 'major work' done in shedding assets

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 24 Citigroup Inc : * Chairman: Board confident strategy will yield returns higher than cost of
capital * Chairman Mike O'Neill: 'the major work has been done' in shedding assets * Chairman: Company still likely to make 'mid-course corrections' in strategy * Officials respond to questions at annual meeting about breaking up the
company * Chairman on relationship with new CEO Mike Corbat: 'I work closely with
mike...I am not intrusive, but I am interested' * CEO Corbat on risk of having a rogue trader: 'The way we run our institution
is different from JPMorgan'
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value