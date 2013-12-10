BRIEF-Citigroup CFO: 4Q markets revenue trend down vs year ago

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
Dec 10 Citigroup Inc : * CFO: 4Q markets revenue trending down versus year ago * CFO: 4Q investment banking down somewhat versus year ago * CFO John Gerspach speaking at investor conference * CFO: knowing final Volcker rule impact on Citigroup operations requires
examining details in hundreds of pages
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.