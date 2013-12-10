版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup CFO: 4Q markets revenue trend down vs year ago

Dec 10 Citigroup Inc : * CFO: 4Q markets revenue trending down versus year ago * CFO: 4Q investment banking down somewhat versus year ago * CFO John Gerspach speaking at investor conference * CFO: knowing final Volcker rule impact on Citigroup operations requires

examining details in hundreds of pages
