版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 8日 星期六 02:32 BJT

BRIEF-Guy Hands' Terra Firma ends U.S. lawsuit vs Citigroup over EMI, may continue in England

March 7 Citigroup Inc : * Guy hands' terra firma capital partners agrees to end U.S. lawsuit against

Citigroup Inc over purchase of emi group, while reserving right to

pursue case in England -- court filing
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐