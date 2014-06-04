BRIEF-U.S. appeals court says judge abused discretion in voiding SEC-Citigroup $285 mln settlement

June 4 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. appeals court says federal judge abused discretion in voiding SEC's $285

million settlement with Citigroup Inc in fraud case -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says the decision to require an admission

of liability before entering a consent decree rests squarely with the SEC * 2nd circuit says a district court, in reviewing an enforcement agency's

consent decree requiring injunctive relief, must review whether the decree is

fair and reasonable, and whether the "public interest would not be disserved" * 2nd circuit says omits "adequacy" from the standard of reviewing a consent

decree * 2nd circuit says U.S. district judge jed rakoff abused his discretion by

requiring the SEC to establish the "truth" of the allegations against a

settling party as a condition for approving a consent decree * 2nd circuit says rakoff made no findings that the SEC settlement with

Citigroup would disserve the public interest * 2nd circuit says rakoff's failure to make the proper inquiry constitutes

legal error * 2nd circuit returns case to district court for further proceedings