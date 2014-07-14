BRIEF-Citigroup CFO says some legal costs to stay high

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
July 14 Citigroup Inc CFO John Gerspach said on a conference call with reporters about the bank's second-quarter results: * Legal costs outside of mortgage issues likely to 'remain somewhat
elevated' in second half of year * Immunity for CDOs was "a key component" in deal with justice department * Trading revenue was better than expected because tensions
eased in Russia and ukraine * Trading results in June were "much stronger" than in April
and May * June accounted for 42%-44% of all trading activity in 2Q, mostly in "spread products" * Citi Holdings unit should be profitable for the rest of 2014 * $1 billion in mortgage loans in Citi holdings should be sold in 3Q * Staff for regulation and compliance will approach 30,000 by year-end, up by one-third from 2011
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, sending shares up in midday trading.
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.