BRIEF-Citigroup to pay about $2.5 mln in fines, restitution in FINRA settlement

Aug 26 Citigroup Inc : * Finra says fines Citigroup Inc $1.85 million and orders restitution of

$638,000 for best execution and supervisory violations * Finra says Citigroup failed to provide best execution in about 22,000

customer transactions involving non-convertible preferred securities * Finra says Citigroup failed to use procedures to ensure its customers got the

best prices * Finra says Citigroup neither admitted nor denied the charges in agreeing to

settle
