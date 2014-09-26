版本:
2014年 9月 27日 星期六 04:00 BJT

BRIEF-NML resists letting Citigroup make disputed Argentina bond payment

Sept 26 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. court hearing begins on whether Citigroup can make $5 million

payment due September 30 to Argentina bondholders * Lawyer tells judge "the plaintiffs have now consented to US making" the $5

million payment -- court hearing * Ted Olson, a lawyer for holdout bondholder nml capital, urges U.S. district

judge thomas griesa at court hearing to block Citigroup from making $5

million bond payment * Olson tells judge that allowing the payment "is going to frustrate any effort

at settlement in this case," and would encourage further evasion by Argentina

of court orders * Oral argument still continuing in hearing over disputed Argentina bond

payment
