BRIEF-U.S. judge lets Citigroup make disputed $5 mln Argentina bond payment

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 26 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. judge overseeing Argentina bond litigation says will let Citigroup Inc
make disputed $5 million bond payment -- court hearing * U.S. district judge thomas griesa in manhttan says will put on hold his prior
order that had barred Citigroup from making the payment * Griesa says wants additional information from litigants as to whether
payments on bonds issued pursuant to Argentina law should be enjoined * Griesa says won't rule whether Citigroup bonds are subject to his injunction
until parties submit briefs on the issue, gives parties 30 days to do further
investigation * Hearing over Argentina bond dispute involving Citigroup ends
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015