BRIEF-U.S. judge lets Citigroup make disputed $5 mln Argentina bond payment

Sept 26 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. judge overseeing Argentina bond litigation says will let Citigroup Inc

make disputed $5 million bond payment -- court hearing * U.S. district judge thomas griesa in manhttan says will put on hold his prior

order that had barred Citigroup from making the payment * Griesa says wants additional information from litigants as to whether

payments on bonds issued pursuant to Argentina law should be enjoined * Griesa says won't rule whether Citigroup bonds are subject to his injunction

until parties submit briefs on the issue, gives parties 30 days to do further

investigation * Hearing over Argentina bond dispute involving Citigroup ends
