BRIEF-Judge Griesa rejects Citigroup request to stay order blocking processing of some Argentina bond payments

BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 16 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. judge says rejects Citigroup Inc request to put on hold his March
12 decision blocking processing of some Argentina bond payments * U.S. district judge thomas griesa rejects Citigroup effort to put his order
on hold while the bank appeals * Griesa, in a brief order, does not explain reasoning for rejecting Citigroup
request for a stay
* Proposes to acquire Engie E&P International S.A. For $3.9 billion; Neptune is backed by funds advised by the Carlyle Group Source text : (http://bit.ly/2r3VYIO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 11 First-quarter operational margins at Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA seem "sustainable" over time, indicating the Brazilian phone carrier that is under bankruptcy protection is generating cash flow, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.