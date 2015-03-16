版本:
BRIEF-Judge Griesa rejects Citigroup request to stay order blocking processing of some Argentina bond payments

March 16 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. judge says rejects Citigroup Inc request to put on hold his March

12 decision blocking processing of some Argentina bond payments * U.S. district judge thomas griesa rejects Citigroup effort to put his order

on hold while the bank appeals * Griesa, in a brief order, does not explain reasoning for rejecting Citigroup

request for a stay
