BRIEF-Citigroup to exit Argentina custody business

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
March 17 Citigroup Inc : * Plans to have citibank Argentina unit develop and execute plan to exit
custody business in that country as soon as possible -- court filing from
bank lawyer * Says made decision in light of recent court order blocking it from processing
some Argentina bond payments, and Argentina's threat to strip its banking
license * Has yet to determine precise manner by which citibank Argentina will exit
custody business * Says exit may include sale of parts of custody business, or ending its
account relationships with some customers * Says upon exiting custody business, citibank Argentina will have no role in
overseeing any securities, including argentine law bonds, in Argentina for
any client
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi