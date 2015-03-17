BRIEF-Citigroup to exit Argentina custody business

March 17 Citigroup Inc : * Plans to have citibank Argentina unit develop and execute plan to exit

custody business in that country as soon as possible -- court filing from

bank lawyer * Says made decision in light of recent court order blocking it from processing

some Argentina bond payments, and Argentina's threat to strip its banking

license * Has yet to determine precise manner by which citibank Argentina will exit

custody business * Says exit may include sale of parts of custody business, or ending its

account relationships with some customers * Says upon exiting custody business, citibank Argentina will have no role in

overseeing any securities, including argentine law bonds, in Argentina for

any client