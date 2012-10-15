版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup CFO sees some stabilization in housing

Oct 15 Citigroup Inc : * CFO: North American mortgage originations slipped on slow staff build * CFO John Gerspach speaking on media conference call * CFO: "We're seeing some elements of stabilization in the housing markets," * CFO: Housing market still faces challenges * CFO: More repositioning charges for Korea business likely in 4q * CFO: Expect "some compression" in mortgage banking spreads

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐