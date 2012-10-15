版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup shares up 2.2 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK Oct 15 Citigroup Inc : * Shares up 2.2 percent in premarket trade

