BRIEF-Citigroup CEO: Fiscal cliff could be 'highly disruptive' to economy

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
Oct 15 Citigroup Inc : * CEO Vikram Pandit: Fiscal cliff fall would be 'highly disruptive' to economy * Executives speaking to analysts after financial report * CFO Gerspach: Expect mortgage refinancing wave to continue into 2013 * CFO: 'Likely' see a small reduction in net interest margin in 4q to 2.82-2.84 * CFO: Bank has been talking to people at federal reserve who run stress test
models
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.