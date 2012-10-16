版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup ex-CEO says latest results prove turnaround

Oct 16 Citigroup Inc : * Former CEO Vickram Pandit exit memo to employees: 3rd quarter results "demonstrate

definitively that we have turned this company around" * Former CEO Pandit exit memo to employees: "i couldn't be more optimistic

about the bank's future" * New CEO Mike Corbat Memo to employees: "i'm going to take the next several

weeks to immerse myself in the businesses and review reporting structures" * New CEO Mike Corbat Memo to employees: "some changes" will follow assessment

of business and reporting structures

