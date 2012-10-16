BRIEF-Citigroup ex-CEO says latest results prove turnaround

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 Citigroup Inc : * Former CEO Vickram Pandit exit memo to employees: 3rd quarter results "demonstrate
definitively that we have turned this company around" * Former CEO Pandit exit memo to employees: "i couldn't be more optimistic
about the bank's future" * New CEO Mike Corbat Memo to employees: "i'm going to take the next several
weeks to immerse myself in the businesses and review reporting structures" * New CEO Mike Corbat Memo to employees: "some changes" will follow assessment
of business and reporting structures
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.