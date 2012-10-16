BRIEF-Citigroup chairman says no other shoe to drop after pandit resignation

Oct 16 Citigroup Inc :
* Chairman says no other shoe to drop after pandit resignation
* Chairman o'neill speaking on conference call with new CEO
corbat
* Chairman says vikram pandit departure not related to any
"strategic,
regulatory or operating issue"
* Chairman: 'board remains comfortable with the strategy of the
firm'
* Citigroup's corbat: chief financial officer and chief risk
officer are
committed to stay
* New CEO corbat says looking forward 'to continuing what
vikram started'
* Corbat says he see no change in direction for Citi holdings
assets
* Citi CEO corbat says he will make "fresh assessment" of
businesses and make
decisions from there
* Corbat: 'focus is on operating performance'
* Citi CEO corbat: "we've got the right footprint and
resources"