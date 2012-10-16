BRIEF-CORRECTED-CITI CEO (NOT CHAIRMAN): "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, I'VE BEEN WELL PREPARED FOR THIS"

Oct 16 Citigroup Inc : * CORRECTED-CITI CEO (NOT CHAIRMAN): "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, I'VE BEEN WELL

PREPARED FOR THIS" * Rpt-citi chairman: "it's critical for the firm to have strong relationships

with our regulators" * Rpt-citigroup chairman: 'from a regulatory perspective...we're in good shape

and likely to get better' * Rpt-citi head of investor relations: ratings agencies 'know and are

comfortable with mike corbat' * Rpt-citi chairman: pay "categorically" not reason for pandit departure * Rpt-citigroup chairman: pandit's quick departure gives new ceo 'clear runway' * Rpt-citi chairman: bank looked at outside candidates before choosing corbat

as ceo * Rpt-citigroup chairman: corbat knew he was under consideration for job for

'quite some time'