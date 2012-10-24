版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup CFO sees no rush to sell mortgage holdings

Oct 24 Citigroup Inc : * CFO: Don't expect "a rush to push" out mortgage holdings * CFO and treasurer speaking to fixed income investors * CFO John Gerspach says company has funding edge over possible buyers of mortgage

assets * CFO says does not anticipate CEO change will bring changes in stated company

goals

