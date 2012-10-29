版本:
BRIEF-Citi appoints new head of global clearing and financial institutions payments

Oct 28 Citigroup Inc : * Citi appoints new head of global clearing and financial institutions payments * Says samuel itzcovitz has been appointed the global head of clearing and

financial institutions payments for Citi transaction services * Says itzcovitz will report to ebru pakcan, citi's global head of payments

