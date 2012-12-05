版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup up in premarket; to cut 11,0000 jobs

NEW YORK Dec 5 Citigroup Inc : * Up 1.9 percent to $34.95 in premarket; to cut 11,0000 jobs

