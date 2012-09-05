版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Associates Manufactured Housing deals

Sept 5 Associates Manufactured Housing: * Moody's downgrades Citigroup guaranteed tranches from associates manufactured

housing deals issued between 1996 and 1997

