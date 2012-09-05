BRIEF-Moody's cuts Associates Manufactured Housing deals

BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate
Sept 5 Associates Manufactured Housing: * Moody's downgrades Citigroup guaranteed tranches from associates manufactured
housing deals issued between 1996 and 1997
* D. E. Shaw & Co Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Ptc Therapeutics As of feb 16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: