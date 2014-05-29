Citigroup may sell OneMain lending business late this year- CEO

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 29 Citigroup Inc may finally be able to sell its OneMain Financial personal loan business later this year, CEO Mike Corbat said on Thursday.
Corbat, speaking at an investor conference in New York, said Citigroup could dispose of the company through an outright sale to a private equity firm, a public stock offering, or a combination of the two, if prices are good.
Citigroup, the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets, has wanted to unload the business since shortly after the financial crisis but has been unwilling to let it go for the prices offered, he said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.