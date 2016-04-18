In digital push, Citi downsizes China branch presence

HONG KONG, April 18 Citigroup Inc has
shrunk its branch network in China and is looking to grow via
its digital platform on the back of data which show that 95
percent of its clients' transactions are not made via a branch.
The move highlights intensified competition between
traditional financial firms and technology companies looking to
benefit from China's overwhelming adoption of mobile Internet to
offer loans, fund management and payment services.
With just 2 percent of China's banking market open to them,
according to Ernst& Young, foreigners such as Citigroup and HSBC
are seeking cheap and effective ways to reach
customers.
Citi, which passed the $1 billion revenue mark in China two
years ago, said on Monday it had closed four branches in
mainland China over the past 12 months, seeing its current base
of 46 branches across 13 main Chinese cities as adequate for
now.
"While the branch network remains important in China, the
growth in digital means we are adapting fast: it's a bricks and
clicks strategy designed to ensure we remain relevant to our
clients," James Griffiths, a Citigroup spokesman in Hong Kong,
told Reuters.
For Western players saddled with rising regulatory costs,
digital banking is a cheaper and faster way to grow than the
traditional banking channel.
But they are up against fierce competition from local
Chinese FinTech players -- companies which are not banks but
which offer digital platforms for financial services from fund
management to credit card processing, peer-to-peer lending and
crowdfunding.
"In China, the big story is that a lot of these FinTech
innovators are scaling to such a degree that they're the core
financial relationship that a lot of particularly young Chinese
consumers have," said James Lloyd, Asia-Pacific FinTech leader
at consulting firm EY.
"The proposition nowadays for international banks in China
and for some of the domestic banks is having to compete with the
non-banks that own that customer relationship end to end."
HSBC, the largest foreign bank in China, has more than 170
outlets there. The British bank has made its push into China, in
particular in the southern Pearl River Delta region, a strategic
priority. But it also wants to grow through digital channels.
"The distribution strategy in the Pearl River Delta will be
digitally led -- HSBC is not hampered by large inflexible
traditional bank channels," HSBC said as it unveiled its Asia
Digital strategy on April 1.
Bank of East Asia, the No.2 foreign bank by
branches in China, is also considering turning those into more
efficient digital outlets after implementing a similar strategy
in Hong Kong.
"It's necessary to complement the branch network with a
strong online platform as more and more transactions are moving
online," deputy CEO Brian Li told Reuters.
