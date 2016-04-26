Citigroup names Lam as China country head

HONG KONG, April 26 Citigroup has named
Christine Lam as its country head for China, replacing Andrew
Au, who is retiring, the Wall Street bank said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Lam has worked with Citigroup for more than 33 years and
will continue to report to Francisco Aristeguieta, Citigroup's
Asia Pacific chief executive.
In her most recent role, she was the head of Asia Pacific
operations and technology and prior to that she was the country
business manager for Hong Kong and Macau.
Citigroup secured its onshore securities joint venture, Citi
Orient Securities, under Au's watch.
The change of guard comes at a time of some change for
Citigroup, which sold its minority stake in mainland regional
lender China Guangfa Bank in February. It has also shrunk its
China branch network and is looking to grow via its digital
platform.
($1=6.4951 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)