Citigroup cuts CEO Corbat's compensation 6 pct to $15.5 mln

Feb 17 Citigroup Inc cut Chief Executive
Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent to $15.5 million in
2016, a year in which the bank fell short of profitability and
efficiency goals and saw one-third of voting shareholders
disapprove of the company's prior executive compensation.
Corbat got a base salary of $1.5 million, a $4.2 million cash
incentive and $9.8 million of deferred stock and instruments
tied to stock prices, according to a filing by the company on
Friday.
