UPDATE 1-Citi raises CEO Corbat's pay by 27 pct in 2015

(Adds details)
Feb 18 Citigroup Inc raised Chief
Executive Michael Corbat's pay by an estimated 27 percent in
2015, a year in which the bank's profit more than doubled.
Corbat earned an estimated $16.5 million in 2015, including
deferred shares worth about $4.5 million. He earned $13 million
in 2014.
Deferred stock makes up about 30 percent of Corbat's bonus
pay under Citi's executive compensation plan, which was
overhauled three years ago amid shareholder pressure.
Citi's net income more than doubled to $17.2 billion in
2015, its highest since 2006, as Corbat works through his plan
to exit businesses where profits and prospects are not
worthwhile.
Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach's total compensation
for 2015 rose about 20 percent to $9 million, the disclosures
indicate.
James Forese, chief executive of Citi's Institutional
Clients Group, was paid $16 million, up 18.5 percent from a year
earlier.
Citigroup joined two of Wall Street's marquee investment
banks in raising its chief executive's pay for the year
Bank of America Corp raised Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan's pay by 23 percent in 2015. JPMorgan & Co
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon earned $27 million in 2015, up 35
percent from a year earlier.
However, two other banks cut the pay of their top bosses due
to concerns of a global economic slowdown and falling oil
prices.
Morgan Stanley cut Chief Executive James Gorman's
overall pay by 7 percent to $21 million in 2015, while Goldman
Sachs Group Inc counterpart Lloyd Blankfein's pay
declined 4 percent to $23 million.
The payout for Corbat and a few other executives can be
estimated from regulatory filings made by the banks, and a pay
formula that Citigroup has previously disclosed.
Citi, which recently slipped below Wells Fargo & Co
to become the third-largest bank by assets in the United States,
has turned to cost cuts to boost profits as low interest rates
and regulations around capital requirements have dragged revenue
growth.
Total expenses at the bank fell more than 20 percent in
2015.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)