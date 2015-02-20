CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Citigroup consumer banking head Medina-Mora to retire

(Corrects to say Medina-Mora's pay is the same for 2014 as
2013, not higher, in last paragraph)
By David Henry and Lauren Tara LaCapra
Feb 20 Manuel Medina-Mora, who helped build up
Citigroup Inc's Mexico business only to see it run into
trouble after he stopped managing it day-to-day, will retire in
June, the bank said on Friday.
Medina-Mora, who heads global consumer banking at Citigroup,
was expected to retire before his 65th birthday in August,
people familiar with the matter said. But the bank did not name
a successor for Medina-Mora, which implies that Citigroup had
not spent years planning for the move, analysts said.
The bank separately announced that its board had cut pay for
Chief Executive Michael Corbat by 10 percent.
Taken together, the two moves suggest that Citigroup's board
is pressing management to perform better after the bank posted a
49 percent decline in profits last year and failed a key
regulatory test, analysts said.
"Michael O'Neill is the chairman of the board there, and he
is absolutely on the scene, keeping the pressure on," said Mike
Mayo, an equity research analyst at CLSA in New York.
Medina-Mora spent most of his decades-long banking career in
Mexico, and was known as "Mr. Mexico" in Citigroup. He joined
Banamex in 1971 and was CEO of the franchise when Citigroup
bought it in 2001. He was promoted to head its Latin American
region in 2004 and to lead Citigroup's global consumer banking
business in 2010, remaining as Banamex chairman.
After the financial crisis, some executives inside the bank
saw Medina-Mora as a possible future chief executive. But his
ties to Banamex became a liability in recent years, after the
bank's Mexican unit had problems ranging from bad loans from
apparent fraud to a 2013 trading scandal.
Banamex's business in the United States is also facing a
U.S. criminal investigation involving possible violations of
money-laundering laws, according to company disclosures. The
bank last year cited "control issue" in Banamex USA as at least
one reason for its cutting Medina-Mora's annual compensation for
2013 to $9.5 million from $11 million.
Mark Costiglio, a spokesman for Citigroup, declined to
comment on the timing of Medina-Mora's departure.
In a bank memo to its employees, Citigroup CEO Corbat
credited Medina-Mora with turning a scattershot global consumer
operation into a unified, cohesive business. He said he will
name a replacement soon.
During Medina-Mora's tenure as head of global consumer
banking, the unit's income from continuing operations rose 49
percent to $6.9 billion from $4.7 billion.
The figures exclude income or losses from businesses the
bank is looking to shed, housed in a unit called "Citi
Holdings." That unit may be a step closer to selling another
asset: Citigroup is in advanced talks to sell consumer finance
business OneMain Financial Holdings to subprime lender
Springleaf Holdings Inc, sources told Reuters on
Friday.
PAY CUT
In a separate securities filing on Friday, Citigroup said
that Corbat's pay had been cut by about 10 percent in 2014 to
$13.1 million. The median U.S. annual household income is just
above $50,000.
Since last year, Citigroup has failed a crucial regulatory
stress test needed to raise its dividend and had to deal with
the loans scandal and other issues at Banamex. The bank also
paid out billions in legal settlements, which cut into its
earnings. Citigroup nearly failed during the financial crisis,
forcing it to accept three U.S. government rescues, and has been
turning itself around since then.
In a separate memo announcing his retirement, Medina-Mora
said he made the decision "after careful consideration and with
deep emotion." He will keep a non-executive chairman role at
Banamex even after his retirement on June 1, according to the
bank memorandum.
Citigroup fired 11 employees linked to the fraudulent loans
to oil services company Oceanografia, a supplier to Pemex, and
later replaced Banamex's CEO.
Citigroup directors held flat Medina-Mora's compensation for
2014 at about $9.5 million, the same as for 2013, according to
filings by the company.
(Additional reporting by Anil D'Silva and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing
by Dan Wilchins, Grant McCool, Paul Simao and Andrew Hay)