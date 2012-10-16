Citigroup chairman, new CEO to stick with strategy

Oct 16 The chairman and the new chief executive
of Citigroup Inc said they will stick with the company's
current strategy and business lines following the sudden
resignation of Vikram Pandit as CEO on Tuesday.
Chairman Michael O'Neill said in a conference call with
stock analysts after the markets closed that Pandit's departure
was not related to any "strategic, regulatory or operating
issue."
Pressed by analysts to explain what had changed overnight
since Pandit spoke to them about third-quarter results on
Monday, O'Neill said ... "Well what happened is that Vikram
submitted his resignation and that we accepted it."
O'Neill said the directors have been working for two years
to be prepared "if something like this happened." He said Corbat
had been interviewed and had known for "quite some time" that he
was a possible successor.
Mike Corbat, who was named to replace Pandit, said he is
looking forward "to continuing what Vikram started."
Since Pandit became CEO in December 2007 in the thick of the
financial crisis, Citigroup has set out to pare down its pile of
troubled assets and then focus on businesses and consumers in
cities in emerging markets to grow.