NEWSMAKER-Touchdown for Corbat after 30 years on Wall St

Oct 16 Michael Corbat, Citigroup Inc's new
chief executive, is a survivor.
In a three-decade career that started at Salomon Brothers,
the former offensive lineman for Harvard has endured countless
mergers and succeeded in coming out on top.
He has run multiple units at Citigroup that allowed him to
get to know the bank's board of directors, including wealth
management and Citi Holdings, where the bank put bad assets it
was looking to shed.
But Corbat, 52, whose athletic build and eyeglasses have
earned comparisons with Superman's alter ego, Clark Kent, among
colleagues, has a tough job ahead.
He must now reshape Citigroup in a new financial order,
pulling back from products and geographical areas that are seen
as "non-core" and negotiate with banking regulators. Citi needed
three government rescues to make it through the financial crisis
of 2008.
In a memo to employees after the announcement on Tuesday,
Corbat said he believed the bank was on the right path.
"However, the environment is a challenging and dynamic one.
Regulatory, legislative and economic changes around the world
present headwinds as we redefine our relationships with all of
our stakeholders."
Some experts who know Corbat said they were convinced that
his no-nonsense approach is well suited to the bank's next
chapter.
"I applaud the decision the board has made to name him CEO,"
said Sanford "Sandy" Weill, the tycoon who built Citigroup into
a financial conglomerate. "He has been a great manager for Citi
in all of the important positions he has held. He is respected
by the people within the company and he will be a good leader
for the team in the future."
Corbat's work for Citi Holdings sealed his reputation at the
third-largest U.S. bank, executives said.
The task of extricating the bank from more than 40
businesses, including the initial public offering and sale of
Citi's remaining stake in life insurer Primerica Inc,
would have been seen as a poisoned chalice by many in the
banking industry during such a turbulent period. But he sold
more than $500 billion of assets while still getting high enough
prices to build up much-needed capital.
Corbat appeared to relish the task. He even described his
job as "the easiest job in the world," because so many companies
and funds were looking to buy Citigroup assets, according to one
banking source, who declined to be named.
"He's really polished and measured," the source said, adding
that Corbat showed an exceptional ability to forge successful
alliances within the firm.
Corbat was rewarded for his success with his appointment at
the start of this year as CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa,
overseeing all of Citi's business operations in the region.
In that role, he steered the company through a raging euro
crisis while also pursuing new business opportunities in the
Gulf and Africa.
"He has great leadership capabilities. I think he will
probably be in a better position to get regulatory approval for
the return of excess capital," said Anthony Polini, analyst at
Raymond James.
With the world economic picture still looking far from
certain, Corbat will be able to make good use of the experience
he gained from his involvement in sorting out the bankruptcy of
Orange County, California and sovereign debt restructurings in
Latin America as well as corporate clean-ups.
That is likely to require all the team building abilities he
honed on the football field back at Harvard -- and likely give
him less time to go fly fishing, a sport he is also known to
enjoy.
"Everyone is important in their own way, but when you're in
the game and a part of it, that day, you know you made a
contribution," Corbat told the Harvard Crimson in the early
1980s.