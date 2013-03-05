UPDATE 2-New Citigroup CEO announces profit targets for 2015

By David Henry
March 5 Mike Corbat, the new chief executive
officer of Citigroup Inc, on Tuesday announced profit
targets for 2015, and said that the global company has
identified at least 21 markets where it must make improvements
or leave.
Corbat, speaking at an investor conference in Boston, said
the company intends to earn a return in 2015 of at least 10
percent on tangible common equity, compared with the 7.9 percent
the company recorded in 2012.
He also set a target of 0.9 percent to 1.1 percent return on
assets, compared with 0.62 percent earned in 2012, adjusted for
certain items.
Neither target is unusually high for banking and, Corbat
said, they could be reached with revenue growing at a low
single-digit rate. But they would mark a substantial improvement
for the company and require operating more efficiently and
continuing to dispose of its Citi Holdings, which is a portfolio
of troubled assets, largely mortgage assets acquired before the
housing bust, he said.
To improve returns, the company has targeted 21 markets
around the world where it must restructure, shrink or exit its
operations, Corbat said. Those businesses provide less than 10
percent of revenues but earn less than 0.4 percent of assets and
include its least efficient.
Corbat did not name those markets, but said about half of
them involve consumer businesses. He noted that in December
Citigroup announced it had decided to exit consumer businesses
in Uruguay, Paraguay, Turkey, Romania and Pakistan.
The company has also identified another 18 markets which
Corbat categorized as "obtimize then grow", where it earns only
0.7 percent on assets and has the most to gain from better
operations. Those markets, which include the United States and
the United Kingdom, provide about 55 percent of company
revenues, excluding Citi Holdings.
In another 20 markets, most of which are emerging economies
and include Mexico, Singapore, India, Hong Kong and China, the
company is making 1.9 percent on assets and plans to invest for
growth.
In a final group of 48 markets, the company sees little
additional market opportunity, but plans to "stay the course."
Those are among the company's most profitable, earning 2.5
percent on assets and include small countries where the company
primarily offers transaction processing for business clients.
Work sorting out the value of the company's worldwide
operations, by product, place and customer, was well underway
last year before Corbat was named CEO in October, people
familiar with the matter have said.
Corbat acknowledged that many people outside the company
have questioned whether Citigroup is spread too thinly around
the world to operate efficiently and safely.
"We have got to prove the value of our model," Corbat said.
Providing products globally allows the bank to serve a growing
number of businesses that operate around the world, he said.
Corbat, 52, was named CEO to replace Vikram Pandit, and was
prodded by analysts in the company's January conference call to
set performance benchmarks for the company.
Citigroup shares were up 1.7 percent to $43.66 in late
afternoon trading in New York.