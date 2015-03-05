INSIGHT-Citigroup's past losses may have helped it win Costco business

| NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 Citigroup Inc had at
least one advantage in its successful bid for the exclusive
right to issue credit cards for Costco Wholesale Corp,
rivals and tax specialists say: it lost so much money during the
financial crisis that it has billions of dollars of tax credits.
Citigroup and Costco have not disclosed terms of the deal,
and outsiders can only speculate about the reasons Citigroup bid
aggressively enough to win the business.
But officials at two rival banks said they suspect
Citigroup's tax credits allowed it to offer Costco better terms
than competitors could. They declined to be identified because
the negotiations were confidential.
At the end of last year, Citigroup had $49.5 billion in net
tax credits, known as "deferred tax assets." They are a boon to
the bank because they can reduce - or even eliminate - its
federal income tax liability. Other banks could pay as much as
35 percent of their U.S. income in federal tax, though many also
use tax-reduction strategies that push their rates lower.
American Express said last month that it would not renew its
deal with Costco because the retailer was demanding terms that
were not economic, an indication that the profit margins for
anyone taking on the business were likely to be razor thin.
"The deferred tax assets would be quite a dramatic
advantage," said Robert Willens, an independent accounting and
taxation consultant. Citigroup, he said, may well have won the
deal by being able to offer far better terms to Costco than
banks that pay more in taxes.
Citigroup responded to questions about its tax advantage in
the deal with a written statement: "As the world's largest
issuer of consumer credit cards, Citi has unrivaled scale,
expertise and capabilities in servicing our partnerships with
industry leaders. Costco brings the opportunity for consumer
spending growth - when you add Costco's customer loyalty with
increased Visa acceptance, it is a win for all parties."
It declined to comment on whether its tax credits helped in
winning the business.
In 2014, Citigroup used about $3 billion of deferred tax
assets to reduce tax liability.
To competitors, the bank's tax credits are an irritant. A
big chunk of the bank's deferred tax assets stem from the
billions of dollars of losses it generated during the financial
crisis. Citigroup was rescued three times by the U.S. government
between 2008 and 2009, and one of the rescues threatened to wipe
out some of the bank's deferred tax assets. However, the
Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service - which were concerned
about the stability of the banking system - relaxed the rules
governing such assets to help Citigroup and other banks during
the crisis.
The government's tax rules were relaxed again for Citigroup
when the United States looked to sell its roughly one-third
stake of the company after the crisis, Willens said.
In both cases, the bank came close to triggering a 1986 tax
rule designed to prevent healthy corporations from avoiding
taxes by buying weak companies with large deferred tax assets.
"In an odd kind of way, the U.S. government essentially put
Citigroup in a more competitive position" to bid for business
like the Costco deal, said Charles Peabody, a veteran bank
analyst at Portales Partners, a broker focused on research.
The Costco transaction is not without risks for Citigroup,
especially in the event of an economic downturn that would cause
more cardholders to default on payments. But such deals
typically last for five to seven years, so Citigroup will have
an out down the road.
Citigroup could continue to benefit from its deferred tax
assets in bidding for assets in the future, Willens said, and
the bank has done so in the past. In 2013, the bank bought a
portfolio of about $7 billion of credit card loans to customers
of Best Buy Inc.
Banks, like all U.S. companies, keep two sets of books, one
for financial markets and a second for the Internal Revenue
Service. Many of the losses on loans and securities that
Citigroup recognized during the financial crisis were reported
on the bank's books for investors, but cannot be reported for
tax purposes until the loss actually happens. When the loss
happens and the bank has enough taxable income, Citigroup gets a
tax credit, but until then, the bank keeps a deferred tax asset
on its books, to recognize the future benefit.
The bank's $50 billion of tax credits expire over several
decades starting in 2017.
Based on how credit card deals are typically negotiated,
Citigroup would have factored a number of considerations into
its bid for the Costco portfolio: how generous to make rewards
programs for the store's customers, how much of a break it would
give the retailer on transaction processing costs and how much
revenue it would share with the company from fees for processing
transactions when Costco cardholders use their cards outside of
the store.
Banks have been competing intensely for the right to issue
cards with retailers, airlines and hotel companies.
In the next year or so American Airlines
is expected to review its current deal with Citigroup, which
issues cards carrying both the bank and the airline's brand.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Wilchins,
Martin Howell and Sue Horton)