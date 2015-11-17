UPDATE 1-UK court rules against Citigroup in dispute with former FX trader

(Adds Stimpson comment, Citi comment, details)
By Steve Slater
LONDON Nov 17 A London employment tribunal has
ruled against U.S. bank Citigroup on Tuesday in a dispute
over the dismissal of a foreign exchange trader.
Judge Alison Russell ruled against of the bank in its
dispute with Perry Stimpson, a forex trader in London who was
fired in November 2014.
The decision is seen as a significant test case as it is the
first of several due to be heard at London employment tribunals
by former traders dismissed in the wake of investigations into
alleged manipulation of foreign exchange and benchmark Libor
rates.
Stimpson, who was a forex trader at Citigroup for 25 years,
said he was unfairly dismissed by Citigroup, which fired him for
sharing confidential client information with other traders.
Stimpson had said the sharing of information in chatrooms was
known about and condoned by senior management.
"We had few guidelines, and the punishment handed to me was
both harsh and unfair, " Stimpson said in a statement.
"It was as if I had been fined for driving at 30 mile per
hour along a road 5 years before a 20 mph speed limit had been
put in place."
In her ruling the judge said that Stimpson was unfairly
dismissed and that Citigroup had breached his contract by
failing to pay him notice. She also ruled that Stimpson had
contributed to his dismissal.
"While we are disappointed by the Employment Tribunal's
decision, individual accountability is important to us and for
that reason we defended the case in the tribunal," a Citi
spokeswoman said in a statement.
"We expect our employees to adhere to the highest ethical
standards and will not tolerate breaches of our code of
conduct."
Citigroup is one of seven banks to be fined more than $10
billion for failing to stop traders manipulating the $5.3
trillion-a-day forex market between 2008 and October 2013.
Citigroup paid $2.3 billion in fines to U.S. and British
authorities, and the bank's chief executive Mike Corbat has said
the behaviour was "an embarrassment to our firm".
Stimpson admitted at the hearing he shared information about
a central bank client in a chatroom. But he said that whether
client information could be distributed was a "bit of a grey
area", and that the activity of central bank clients was widely
shared across the industry.
Other traders and banks have been watching the outcome of
the case with interest, industry sources said.
A former Royal Bank of Scotland trader had a hearing
last month, a former HSBC trader has made a claim, and
three more former Citigroup forex traders are scheduled to have
hearings next year.
The hearing was heard at the East London Employment Tribunal
between Sept. 8-17.
