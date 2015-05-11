Citigroup says could plead guilty to settle FX probe

NEW YORK May 11 Citigroup Inc said it could plead guilty to an antitrust charge to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of its dealings in foreign exchange markets.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company also said the Justice Department has advised it does not intend to prosecute the bank in a separate investigation of the setting of interest rates between banks.

Citigroup also left its estimate of potential unreserved litigation costs unchanged from year-end at $4 billion. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)