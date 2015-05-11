UPDATE 1-Citigroup says could plead guilty to settle forex probe

(Adds details)
NEW YORK May 11 Citigroup Inc said it
could plead guilty to an antitrust charge to resolve a U.S.
Department of Justice investigation of its dealings in foreign
exchange markets.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company also said the
Justice Department had advised that it did not intend to
prosecute the bank in a separate investigation into the setting
of interest rates between banks. (1.usa.gov/1J5s7F9)
Citigroup is one of six major banks that have been under
investigation over the past year by global authorities,
including the DOJ, for trying to manipulate rates in the
$5-trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
The banks have been accused of sharing confidential
information about client orders and coordinating trades from
2008 until October 2013 to boost their own profits.
Bloomberg, citing sources, reported last month that the DOJ
had been pressing Citigroup's main unit to plead guilty to
criminal charges. It said Citigroup had countered with an offer
that the plea come from a subsidiary that is smaller than the
Citibank NA unit.
Bloomberg said the related fine would likely not exceed $1
billion.
Citigroup left its estimate of potential unreserved
litigation costs unchanged from year-end at $4 billion.
