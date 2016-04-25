MOVES-Davison to head FIG at Citigroup

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Piers Davison has been appointed EMEA investment banking head of the financial institutions group at Citigroup.
Davison joins from JP Morgan, where he was UK head of FIG and EMEA head of banks. Davison will report to Stefan Wintels, co-head of EMEA CIB FIG, according to a memo sent to staff.
He starts in late July. The memo said Citigroup expects the appointment to help it increase its share of client spending in both FIG and the UK.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.