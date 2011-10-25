版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 26日 星期三 01:51 BJT

New Issue-Citigroup sells $1 bln in senior notes

  Oct 25 Citigroup (C.N) on Tuesday sold $1
billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: CITIGROUP
AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 4.50 PCT     MATURITY   1/14/2022
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.010    FIRST PAY  7/14/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 4.621 PCT     SETTLEMENT 11/1/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 245 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

