版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 3日 星期一 21:36 BJT

Citigroup says U.S. probing its anti-money laundering controls

March 3 A federal grand jury is probing Citigroup Inc, including its Banamex USA affiliate, over compliance with the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering requirements, the company said in an annual filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The probe includes subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. The company also said Banamex USA had received a subpoena from the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Citigroup disclosed on Friday that it had discovered at least $400 million in fraudulent loans in its Banamex subsidiary in Mexico and said employees might have been involved in the apparent crime.
