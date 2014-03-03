Citigroup says U.S. probing its anti-money laundering controls

March 3 A federal grand jury is probing
Citigroup Inc, including its Banamex USA affiliate, over
compliance with the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money
laundering requirements, the company said in an annual filing on
Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The probe includes subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office
for the District of Massachusetts. The company also said Banamex
USA had received a subpoena from the U.S. Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp.
Citigroup disclosed on Friday that it had discovered at
least $400 million in fraudulent loans in its Banamex subsidiary
in Mexico and said employees might have been involved in the
apparent crime.