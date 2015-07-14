Scotiabank to buy Citigroup assets in Panama and Costa Rica

TORONTO, July 14 Bank of Nova Scotia
said on Tuesday it will buy Citigroup Inc's retail and
commercial banking
operations in Panama and Costa Rica, expanding its presence in
Central America.
The Canadian lender, which operates under the Scotiabank
banner, said the deal will lift its market share in credit cards
to about 18 percent in Panama and to 15 percent in Costa Rica,
ranking it No. 2 in both countries in the segment.
Citibank, which has been operating in Costa Rica since 1968
and in Panama since 1904, said it will continue to provide
corporate and institutional banking and wealth-management
services in the countries following the close of the deal.
The terms of the transaction, which will nearly triple
Scotiabank's customer base in the two countries, to roughly
387,000 from about 137,000, were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)