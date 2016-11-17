Citi to sell Canadian subprime lending unit for undisclosed amount

Nov 17 Citigroup Inc agreed to sell its
Canadian subprime lending unit to an investor group led by
private investment firm JC Flowers and Värde Partners for an
undisclosed amount, as the bank scales back its international
consumer banking presence.
CitiFinancial Canada, which charges a higher interest rate
than most mainstream lenders in Canada, has drawn criticism from
some consumer advocates over its interest rates and fees.
The company offers personal loans that start at 27.99
percent and mortgage refinancing that starts at 10.35 percent,
according to the company's website.
CitiFinancial Canada was not immediately available for
comment.
The Globe and Mail reported in September that Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan was among the bidders for CitiFinancial
Canada.
The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2017, will
not be material to its earnings, Citi said on Thursday.
Citi's Institutional Clients Group advised the bank on the
deal. National Bank Financial Inc was lead financial adviser to
JC Flowers and Värde. Barclays Capital also served as financial
adviser to the buyers.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)