Citigroup plans to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday that it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by effectively exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
Citi will be selling its mortgage servicing rights on about 780,000 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans of non-Citibank retail customers to New Residential Mortgage LLC (NRZ).
The remaining Citi-owned loans and other mortgage servicing rights not sold to NRZ are expected to be transferred to Cenlar FSB in 2018.
The lender said it expected these deals to hurt first-quarter pretax results by about $400 million, including a loss on sale and certain related transaction costs. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.