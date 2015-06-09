Egypt lender CIB to buy Citi's Egypt retail business

DUBAI, June 9 Commercial International Bank (CIB) has signed an agreement to purchase Citigroup's consumer banking business in Egypt, the North African country's largest listed lender said on Tuesday.

The deal was subject to regulatory approval, CIB said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Citigroup said the deal was targeted to close later in 2015. Around 900 full time staff, eight branches and Citi's ATM network will transfer to CIB as part of the deal, it said.

Neither statement gave a value for the transaction. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)