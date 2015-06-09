Egypt lender CIB to buy Citi's Egypt retail business

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
DUBAI, June 9 Commercial International Bank (CIB) has signed an agreement to purchase Citigroup's consumer banking business in Egypt, the North African country's largest listed lender said on Tuesday.
The deal was subject to regulatory approval, CIB said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Citigroup said the deal was targeted to close later in 2015. Around 900 full time staff, eight branches and Citi's ATM network will transfer to CIB as part of the deal, it said.
Neither statement gave a value for the transaction. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021