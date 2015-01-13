REFILE-UPDATE 1-Ten banks bid for Citigroup's Egyptian retail operations -sources

(Clarifies reference to political unrest)
* Citigroup receives 10 bids for its Egypt consumer banking
business - sources
* UAE lenders Emirates NBD and Mashreq among bidders -
sources
* Egypt largest consumer market in Middle East & North
Africa
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Jan 13 Citigroup has received 10
bids for its consumer banking business in Egypt, three sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with banks from
the United Arab Emirates prominent among potential purchasers.
Emirates NBD (ENBD) and Mashreq are
among those bidding for the business put up for sale by the U.S.
lender in October, two of the sources said.
A third source identified National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) as having
bid for the operations.
The sources gave no indication of the size of the bids or
other details surrounding the approaches.
Citi's net investment in Egypt was around $250 million at
June 30, 2013, according to a report filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. In Egypt, Citigroup has
eight branches in Cairo and one in Alexandria, serving over
100,000 retail customers, according to the bank's website.
Citi declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. ENBD,
Mashreq, NBAD and ADIB also declined to comment.
The presence of numerous UAE banks among the bidding group
underlines growing ties between the Gulf nation and Egypt. The
UAE has backed Egypt with cash, oil products and political
support since former general turned president Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi unseated Mohamed Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood from
power in July 2013.
The U.S. bank said in October that it was pulling out of
consumer banking in 11 markets, including Egypt and Japan, as it
tries to trim costs. Citi wants to complete sales in those
markets by the end of 2015, it said at the time.
Several highly-liquid Gulf banks have sought to tap into the
Egyptian banking sector as the Middle East and North Africa's
largest consumer market begins to stabilise following political
upheaval since the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Hosni
Mubarak in 2011.
ENBD has already made a recent buy in Egypt, purchasing BNP
Paribas' business for $500 million, while Qatar National Bank
bought the Egyptian operations of Societe Generale.
Both deals concluded in 2013.
Mashreq, which already has 10 branches in Egypt, is
targeting the country and Turkey for acquisitions to expand
beyond its crowded home market.
There was likely to be less interest from Qatari banks
because of strained relations between Qatar and Egypt since Sisi
took power or from Western banks, many of which have been
reviewing their exposure in emerging markets, said one of the
sources.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)