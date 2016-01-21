Citigroup adds to loan cost estimates from fallen oil prices

NEW YORK Jan 21 Citigroup Inc could see $1 billion in expenses for loan losses in 2016 in its institutional business if the price of oil were $30 a barrel for a "sustained period of time," Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Thursday.

The expense could be double that much if oil were $25 a barrel, Gerspach said during a conference call with bond investors.

Last week Gerspach had estimated the possible costs only for the first half of 2016 when he spoke to stock analysts after Citigroup reported quarterly and full-year results.

Gerspach's estimates show how Citigroup's results could be affected by lower oil prices for a second year. For all of 2015, credit costs in the company's Institutional Clients Group, which caters to corporations, governments and big investors, were $929 million, up from just $57 million in 2014.

Much of the increase in credit expense was to cover additional reserves for possible loan losses.

Citigroup earned $17.08 billion in 2015, the most since 2006.

Reserves for losses on energy loans were 3.8 percent of the funded amounts of those loans at year-end, Citigroup Treasurer James von Moltke said on Thursday's call. Reserves were about 5 percent on riskier exploration and production loans, which account for 30 percent of funded energy loans, he said.

Gerspach also said on Thursday that Citigroup estimates its regulatory capital surcharge for being a systemically important institution is down to 3 percent from 3.5 percent. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)