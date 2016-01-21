Citigroup adds to loan cost estimates from fallen oil prices

NEW YORK Jan 21 Citigroup Inc could see
$1 billion in expenses for loan losses in 2016 in its
institutional business if the price of oil were $30 a barrel for
a "sustained period of time," Chief Financial Officer John
Gerspach said on Thursday.
The expense could be double that much if oil were $25 a
barrel, Gerspach said during a conference call with bond
investors.
Last week Gerspach had estimated the possible costs only for
the first half of 2016 when he spoke to stock analysts after
Citigroup reported quarterly and full-year results.
Gerspach's estimates show how Citigroup's results could be
affected by lower oil prices for a second year. For all of 2015,
credit costs in the company's Institutional Clients Group, which
caters to corporations, governments and big investors, were $929
million, up from just $57 million in 2014.
Much of the increase in credit expense was to cover
additional reserves for possible loan losses.
Citigroup earned $17.08 billion in 2015, the most since
2006.
Reserves for losses on energy loans were 3.8 percent of the
funded amounts of those loans at year-end, Citigroup Treasurer
James von Moltke said on Thursday's call. Reserves were about 5
percent on riskier exploration and production loans, which
account for 30 percent of funded energy loans, he said.
Gerspach also said on Thursday that Citigroup estimates its
regulatory capital surcharge for being a systemically important
institution is down to 3 percent from 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)