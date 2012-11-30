Citigroup layoffs target declining stock-trading business

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 30 One-third of the 150 employees
fired in Citigroup's investment bank this week were in the
cash equities unit, which had been struggling with an
industrywide decline in trading volumes, two people familiar
with the layoffs said Friday.
Citigroup, already a major force in fixed-income trading,
had been building its stock trading efforts in recent years just
as volumes began to shrink. The latest round of layoffs affected
about 6 percent of the 800 people who work in the cash equities
unit - with most of the cuts occurring in the United States.
In equities, Citigroup had been "staffed as a top-tier firm
globally but consistently put up second-tier revenues," Nomura
Securities analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in a research note on
Friday.
Those let go included Brennan Warble, a managing director
who was head of sales and trading in the Americas, according to
two people familiar with the layoffs. Warble, who did not return
a call for comment, had also been also co-head of the cash
equities execution business in the Americas since former trading
head Armando Diaz left for hedge fund Millennium Management
about a year ago.
Citigroup has "been making targeted headcount reductions
throughout the year in certain businesses and functions across
Citi as part of our efforts to control expenses during the
current environment," a bank spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail.
The cash equities, or stock-trading, business has become a
target for cuts across Wall Street because of record-low volumes
attributed to a lack of confidence in markets by both individual
and institutional investors still reeling from memories of the
2008 crash.
The layoffs follow the demise of several equities brokers
this year and severe downsizing earlier at bigger firms such as
Nomura Securities and Bank of America Corp
The equities business is expensive for banks because they
need to produce research and other services from analysts,
traders and salespeople in order to attract orders and
commissions.
In addition to slashing employees, some companies are
rethinking their business models. Nomura in September shifted
its cash equities emphasis to the all-electronic model of its
Instinet affiliate.
Institutional stock trading revenue has fallen about 40
percent over the past four years, according to Bernstein
Research, as mutual funds and other big investors have cut back
on trading and relied more on low-cost transactions with stock
indexes.
Revenue from commissions has also shrunk as charges have been
cut over the last 10 years. Institution firms are now paying
less than one cent a share for many of their orders.