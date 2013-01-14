版本:
Citigroup emerging market chief Biglari to leave -memo

NEW YORK Jan 14 Hamid Biglari, a 12-year veteran of Citigroup who was most recently head of emerging markets, is leaving the company, according to a memo from new CEO Mike Corbat on Monday.

Biglari, also a vice chairman and a member of the company's business development committee, will "explore other professional opportunities," according to the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

Corbat has been realigning the company's chain of command since he was suddenly named CEO in October to replace Vikram Pandit.
