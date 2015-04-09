Citigroup's head of franchise risk, Brian Leach, retiring

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
NEW YORK, April 9 Brian Leach, head of franchise risk and strategy for Citigroup Inc, said on Thursday that he is retiring and does not know what he will do next.
Leach's departure was announced to employees in memos from him and from CEO Mike Corbat.
Leach joined Citigroup during the financial crisis in 2008 and worked under previous CEO Vikram Pandit.
Corbat noted that when he became CEO, he asked Leach to stay on and lead all control functions at the company. Members of Leach's team will have new reporting lines beginning May 1, Corbat said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.