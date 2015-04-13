UPDATE 1-Citigroup names Asia Pacific chief Bird to head global consumer bank

(Adds background on executives)
NEW YORK, April 13 Citigroup Inc named
Stephen Bird, its chief executive officer for Asia Pacific, as
the new head of its global consumer bank, CEO Mike Corbat said
on Monday in a memo seen by Reuters.
Bird, 48, will replace Manuel Medina-Mora, who had said
earlier this year that he would retire. Francisco Aristeguieta,
49, the CEO for Latin America, will fill Bird's job, the memo to
employees said.
Jane Fraser, 47, who heads the U.S. consumer bank, will take
Aristeguieta's post and be based in Miami.
Citigroup's CEO for Mexico, Ernesto Torres Cantu, will
report to Fraser. Citigroup's subsidiary, Banamex, the
second-largest bank in Mexico, had long been under Medina-Mora,
its former CEO, who was with the bank when Citigroup bought it
in 2001.
The changes will take effect on June 1, the memo said.
Citigroup has been trying to meld its consumer businesses
around the world into one with a consistent set of products and
back-office operations that will promote sales of credit cards
and loans and reduce costs.
Bird has been with Citigroup for 17 years. Corbat credited
him with increasing revenue in the Asia Pacific region and said
he was well-qualified to carry on the transformation from local
businesses to a global consumer bank.
Besides Bird, two other Citigroup executives whom insiders
had considered obvious possible successors to Medina-Mora were
Fraser and Jud Linville, head of Citigroup-branded credit cards,
which account for a large portion of the consumer business.
Aristeguieta has been with Citigroup for 21 years and has
focused on emerging markets, Corbat said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)