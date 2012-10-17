New Citigroup CEO sets interim reporting lines-memo

Oct 17 New Citigroup Inc Chief Executive
Officer Mike Corbat set up interim reporting lines for his
executive ranks on Wednesday, a day after he was named to the
top job at the New York-based global bank.
In a memo to company managing directors, Corbat said that
Bill Mills, the current CEO for the North America region, will
also be interim CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa, which is
the post Corbat held until Tuesday.
Corbat, 52, was named CEO of the entire company on Tuesday
after Vikram Pandit resigned. When Pandit resigned, Chief
Operating Officer John Havens also resigned.
Business and function heads who previously reported to
Pandit or Havens will initially report to Corbat. Japan will
report to Gene McQuade, according to the memo, which was
obtained by Reuters.
Corbat has said he will take several weeks to review
reporting structures.