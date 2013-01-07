Citigroup CEO names new executive team

BRIEF-Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
NEW YORK Jan 7 The newly appointed chief executive of Citigroup Inc named two veterans of the bank to lead its institutional and consumer businesses as he announced his new management team on Monday.
Investment banker Jamie Forese will be responsible for the company's institutional business and will be co-president of the company with Manuel Medina-Mora, who will continue to oversee global consumer banking and Citi's franchise in Mexico, CEO Mike Corbat said.
Naming a new management team and lines of command has been a priority for Corbat since he took over the job on Oct. 16 and took on responsibility of at least 12 executives who had been working directly for Pandit or for John Havens, the chief operating officer of the company who quit when Pandit left.
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: